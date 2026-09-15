Kazakhstan’s Kenderli Airport set for launch by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Construction of the new Kenderli Airport in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region is 49% complete, with the facility scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government.

According to the information, the First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlan Nurlibayev inspected the progress of strategically important industrial, energy, transport and logistics, and tourism facilities during a working visit to the Mangystau region.

"Currently, the overall completion rate of construction and installation works at the site has reached 49%. Construction is underway on a 2,200-meter runway, an apron, a passenger terminal designed to serve up to 150 people per hour, and engineering infrastructure facilities. The airport is planned to be commissioned by the end of this year," the government said in a statement.

During the visit to Aktau International Airport, Nurlibayev was also presented with a project to establish a multimodal logistics and aviation hub based at the airport.

The complex will bring together aircraft maintenance and repair, air cargo transportation, specialist training and logistics services. The project is expected to create 3,500 permanent jobs.

Nurlibayev also reviewed the construction of a new gas processing plant in Zhanaozen. The facility will have an annual processing capacity of 900 million cubic meters of natural and associated gas and is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

In Aktau, Nurlibayev was presented with the Nūr health and rehabilitation complex, which will have 320 beds. The facility is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026 and is expected to create 100 permanent jobs once fully operational.

The meeting also covered the development of transport and logistics infrastructure in the region.

The annual capacity of the Port of Aktau stands at 11.8 million tons, while the throughput capacity of the Port of Kuryk is 6 million tons. The design capacity of the Aktau International Container Hub, whose first phase was commissioned in March 2026, stands at 240,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per year.

Construction and installation works at the 160-MW combined-cycle power plant under construction in Aktau are 71.8% complete. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in the second quarter of 2027.