KazTransOil's Batumi terminal hits highest monthly throughput since 2017

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. LLC Batumi Oil Terminal, a subsidiary of JSC KazTransOil, handled 293,000 tons of oil, oil products and gas in August 2026, according to KazTransOil.

The company said this was the terminal's highest monthly throughput since 2017.

“The record result was driven by increased cargo volumes, as well as the resumption of crude oil and jet fuel handling in 2026. At the same time, fuel oil throughput has been gradually declining due to the increasing depth of oil refining at Kazakhstan’s refineries”, KazTransOil said.

From January through August 2026, Batumi Oil Terminal handled a total of 1.251 million tons of oil, oil products and gas, an increase of 37,000 tons, or 3%, compared with the same period in 2025.

“This included 178 thousand tonnes of crude oil, 589 thousand tonnes of heavy oil products, 401 thousand tonnes of light oil products and 83 thousand tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas”, the company noted.

Batumi Oil Terminal is located on the Black Sea coast in Batumi, Georgia, and provides services for the transshipment of oil and oil products from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and other countries.

JSC KazTransOil is Kazakhstan's national oil pipeline operator, providing oil transportation services to the domestic market, for transit and for export.

The total length of KazTransOil's main oil pipelines is 5,196 kilometers. Oil transportation through the main pipelines is supported by 36 oil pumping stations, 68 oil heating furnaces, and oil storage facilities with a total capacity of 1.426 million cubic meters. The consolidated volume of oil transportation and petroleum products transshipment by KazTransOil amounted to 31.890 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2026, an increase of 4% compared with the same period in 2025.