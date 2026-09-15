As Azerbaijan grows stronger, a dirty Western media campaign is being waged against us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. As Azerbaijan grows stronger and brings its full potential to bear, a dirty Western media campaign is again being waged against us, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting in Baku with participants of international conferences.

The head of state noted that they seek to discredit Azerbaijan, publishing articles full of lies, slander and defamation every day.

To note, on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.