BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The European Parliament is a nest of corrupt figures. I say this with full responsibility: the European Parliament is a nest of corrupt figures, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Baku with participants of international conferences.

"Millions of dollars in suitcases were found in the house of its vice-president, and they covered it all up, as if it had never happened," the head of state added.

To note, on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.