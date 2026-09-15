Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan passes IOSA audit, joins global safety registry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. FlyArystan has completed the initial IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) and has been included in the IOSA Registry, the airline said.

During the audit, FlyArystan’s operations were assessed across all IOSA disciplines: Organization and Management Systems, Flight Operations, Operational Control and Flight Dispatch, Aircraft Engineering and Maintenance, Cabin Operations, Ground Handling Operations, Cargo Operations, and Security Management.

“Successfully completing the initial IOSA audit and being included in the international IOSA Registry of Operators is the result of extensive preparation and the joint efforts of the teams responsible for the airline’s safety and operations. Safety is a fundamental principle of our work, and compliance with IOSA standards confirms FlyArystan’s systematic approach to safety management and operational activities. Today, FlyArystan’s fleet consists of 28 Airbus 320 family aircraft and continues to grow. As our fleet and route network expand, it is particularly important for us to maintain a high level of operational performance and ensure that our processes comply with international requirements”, Johan Eidhagen, President and CEO of FlyArystan JSC, said.

According to the company, the inclusion of FlyArystan in the IOSA Registry marks an important stage in the airline’s development and confirms that its management systems and operational processes comply with international safety standards.

IOSA is an internationally recognized evaluation system designed to assess an airline’s operational management and control systems.