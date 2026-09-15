When the Turkic world, the Caucasus, and the Islamic world stand together, no one can overcome us - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Our unity will strengthen each of us. Because when each of us stands alone, we may face difficulties, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Baku with participants of international conferences.

"But when the Turkic world, the Caucasus and the Islamic world stand together, no one can overcome us. No one can commit injustice against us. Therefore, as a state and in formulating and implementing state policy, we always prioritize this factor," the head of state emphasized.

To note, on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.