Kazakhstan, South Korea establish comprehensive strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and South Korea exchanged notes on elevating the level of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, oriented toward the future.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president, following the expanded meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul.

According to the press service, in the presence of the two presidents, members of the official delegations also exchanged a number of intergovernmental and interagency documents.

A framework agreement between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea on cooperation in the oil sector;

A framework document on cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of South Korea in developing talent in science and technology;

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Employment and Labor of South Korea on the sending and receiving of workers under the Employment Permit System (EPS);

A memorandum of understanding between the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy;

A memorandum of understanding between the Atomic Energy Agency of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment of South Korea on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy;

A memorandum of understanding between the Embassy of Kazakhstan in South Korea and the Korean Intellectual Property Office on cooperation in the field of intellectual property;

A memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea in the field of urban and infrastructure development;

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of South Korea on cooperation in the development of advanced air mobility;

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment of South Korea;

A memorandum of understanding between the Embassy of Kazakhstan in South Korea and the Korea Forest Service on digital forest restoration and measures to combat climate change;

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea on cooperation in the field of culture for 2026-2030;

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of South Korea on comprehensive cooperation in the preservation and management of historical sites.