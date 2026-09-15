Council of Europe effectively supported the occupation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The major powers supporting Armenia, including, first and foremost, the co-chair countries of the infamous Minsk Group, sought to cover up all these acts. Armenia did not allow any foreign observers into the occupied territories, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Baku with participants of international conferences.

Emphasizing that international organizations also remained silent, the head of state said: "The United Nations, whose Security Council had adopted four resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories, remained silent. The OSCE remained silent. The Council of Europe effectively supported the occupation. The European Parliament has always supported the aggressor, Armenia, and continues to do so today."

To note, on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.