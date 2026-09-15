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Azerbaijan's gas exports hit $5.7B in 8M2026

Azerbaijan News 15 September 2026 17:57 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's gas exports hit $5.7B in 8M2026
Photo: South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan exported 16.37 billion cubic meters of natural gas (in gaseous state) valued at $5.7 billion from January through August 2026.

Trend's calculations based on the State Customs Committee's data show that compared to the same period in 2025, this figure decreased by $286 million (or 4.8%) in value terms, and by 75 million cubic meters (or 0.5%) in volume terms.

According to the committee, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries totaling $33.2 billion in value during the first 8 months of this year.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover increased by $1.12 billion, or 3.49%, compared to the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, exports accounted for $21.8 billion, while imports amounted to $11.4 billion. Thus, over the past year, exports rose by $4.75 billion (27.83%), whereas imports fell by $3.63 billion (24.11%).

According to the customs data, 7,226 different types of goods were imported during the reporting period. The private sector dominated the import structure; specifically, out of the total $11.4 billion in imports, the private sector accounted for $9.4 billion (82.59%), the public sector for $998.6 million (8.74%), and individuals for $990.3 million (8.67%).

Regarding imports by country groups, the largest share was attributed to other countries. Imports in this category amounted to $7.24 billion, or 63.42% of total imports. Goods worth $2.36 billion (20.66%) were imported from CIS countries, while imports from European Union countries totaled $1.8 billion (15.92%).

The total volume of export operations amounted to $21.8 million. The range of exported goods comprised 2,436 items. The public sector accounted for $11.7 million (53.67%) of exports, the private sector for $10 million (46.03%), and individuals for $65.4 million (0.3%).

Regarding exports by country group, European Union countries remained the primary destination. Exports to these countries totaled $11.75 billion, representing 53.86% of total exports. Other countries accounted for $8.7 billion (39.95%), while CIS countries accounted for $1.35 billion (6.18%).

During the reporting period, the volume of non-oil sector exports amounted to $6.27 billion, equivalent to 28.78% of total exports. Meanwhile, exports in the form of humanitarian cargo, gratuitous aid, technical assistance, and gifts amounted to $1.77 million, while high-tech product exports totaled $65.72 million. The value of high-tech product imports stood at $1.35 billion.

In total, 175 foreign countries participated in Azerbaijan's foreign trade operations from January through August 2026. The total number of foreign trade participants was 37,474; of these, 27,354 were individuals, and 10,120 were legal entities. Among the legal entities, 145 belonged to the public sector, while 9,975 belonged to the private sector.

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