An undeclared war is being waged against the Islamic world - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. An undeclared war is being waged against our religion and against the Islamic world, and Islamophobia is just a small part of it, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Baku with participants of international conferences.

"Discrediting the Muslim world, tarnishing it, equating it with terrorism and committing those insulting acts against our values and against the Holy Quran – do you think these things happen by chance? No. This is a targeted policy. And what must we put up against this? Only our unity," the head of state emphasized.

To note, on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.