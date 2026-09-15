We do not and will not bow before anyone - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Azerbaijan is one of the very few Muslim countries participating in European organizations. Therefore, we know what happens there, President Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting in Baku with participants of international conferences.

"As a member of the Council of Europe, we faced these injustices, we face them and we likely will face them," the head of state emphasized, noting that this undeclared smear campaign against us will never stop. "Why? Because we do not and will not bow before anyone. We speak our mind, we protect our national dignity and we protect our way of life," the President stressed.

To note, on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.