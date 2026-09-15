ADB ramps up its investments in Azerbaijani economy by almost 18% for 6M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) into Azerbaijan amounted to $4.03 million and grew by $609,000, or 17.8%, in the first six months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) show that during the reporting period, investments from the ADB accounted for 0.1% of the total volume of foreign direct investment into Azerbaijan.

In the first six months of 2025, the total volume of foreign direct investments from the ADB into Azerbaijan stood at $3.428 million.

The total volume of foreign direct investment into the Azerbaijani economy from January through June 2026 exceeded $3.66 billion. This marks an increase of $444.4 million, or 13.8%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, the volume of FDI directed from Azerbaijan into foreign economies during the reporting period amounted to approximately $5 billion. This figure represents an increase of $3.65 billion—or a 3.7-fold rise—compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, a total of $5.6 billion in financing has been provided for 160 projects within the framework of cooperation with the bank since Azerbaijan became a member of the ADB.

Partnership between Azerbaijan and ADB covers transport, energy, water supply, and development of the private sector. The key priorities in recent years include the strengthening of regional interconnection, the development of the Middle Corridor and green energy.

The ADB plans to deepen integration in the transport, trade, and energy sectors along the Middle Corridor. In particular, the bank is working over the strategy to transform the CAREC Corridor 2 transport route, which aligns with the Middle Corridor, into an integrated economic corridor focusing on modernization of border crossing points, digitalization of trade, and development of logistics infrastructure.

ADB, together with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), is supporting the preparation of a feasibility study for the Green Energy Corridor project. The project envisages the transmission of green electricity from Central Asia to Azerbaijan and onward to Europe via a subsea power cable across the Caspian Sea.