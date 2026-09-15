CPR and CASPIA to combine data to boost trade between two nations - chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Center for Progressive Reforms (CPR) of Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijani think tank CASPIA are working to create an information platform that will consolidate data on trade opportunities between the two countries and help businesses identify new areas for cooperation, the head of Uzbekistan’s CPR, Mirshohid Aslanov said, Trend's correspondent reports.

Aslanov said to reporters during a presentation of the “Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Business Barometer” initiative.

According to him, the platform is designed to help companies better understand the markets of both countries, assess existing trade potential, and facilitate businesses’ entry into new markets. “We want to create an information platform that would promote the development of trade and business between our countries,” Aslanov said.

He noted that think tanks will also be able to use the platform to conduct more in-depth market research and support business.

Moreover, Aslanov said that CPR, in collaboration with CASPIA, is currently working on a related information resource containing trade statistics between the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

He noted that the initial phase will focus on data from Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to demonstrate how think tanks can use data to develop trade and economic ties.

At the same time, Aslanov emphasized the significant potential for bilateral trade. According to him, trade turnover between the countries exceeded $800 million by the end of 2025. “Based on the data we currently have, we can confidently say that even now our potential exceeds $1 billion,” he said.

Mirshohid Aslanov also clarified that the “business barometer” is a future initiative that CPR plans to implement, while the existing platform is currently in the operational phase.

According to Aslanov, closer cooperation between think tanks and the business community will allow for more effective realization of the existing trade and economic potential.