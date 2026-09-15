TotalEnergies, Mistral launch €100M AI program for oil & gas exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. TotalEnergies and French artificial intelligence company Mistral have launched a three-year joint program involving an investment of more than €100 million to develop advanced AI models for oil and gas exploration and reservoir development.

The partnership will focus on applying frontier AI, including agentic AI, to TotalEnergies' geoscience and subsurface activities. The companies plan to combine nearly 10 petaflops of data with almost a century of TotalEnergies' expertise in geosciences and reservoir engineering.

The new AI models will be designed to process and interpret large volumes of subsurface data, generate scenarios for exploration opportunities and help optimize existing oil and gas projects and extend their operating life.

As part of the initiative, TotalEnergies and Mistral will establish a joint scientific laboratory bringing together TotalEnergies' subsurface expertise and Mistral's AI capabilities to develop solutions tailored to the energy company's operations.

TotalEnergies said the partnership will also strengthen its AI ecosystem and enable the development of proprietary models within a European digital environment, while allowing Mistral to further expand its position as a European AI company.

“Exploration and reservoir engineering are among the areas where artificial intelligence can create the greatest value for our activities,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

“By combining a century of geoscience data, the expertise of our teams and Mistral's capabilities, we aim to develop a new generation of tools capable of supporting our experts in analyzing the most complex data and in their decision-making,” he added.

Mistral CEO and co-founder Arthur Mensch said the partnership demonstrates the ability of AI models to support complex industrial processes and address demanding scientific and energy challenges.

“It also highlights the strength of Europe's industrial ecosystem and the importance for large enterprises of adopting state-of-the-art, customizable AI solutions that protect and respect their intellectual property,” Mensch said.

TotalEnergies has been expanding the use of artificial intelligence across its operations for several years. The company says it began applying data processing and numerical modeling to geosciences as early as the 1990s, while its Digital Factory, established in 2020, has developed nearly 100 digital solutions, 60% of which incorporate AI. TotalEnergies currently has almost 10,000 AI models in production.

In geosciences, the company uses AI to improve seismic-data interpretation, optimize reservoir development and production, and evaluate multiple development scenarios. In May 2026, TotalEnergies also announced the development of its Pangea 5 supercomputer, which will increase its computing capacity sixfold and support AI research as well as advanced seismic engineering.