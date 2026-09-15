Each of us must make great efforts to keep the Turkic world and the Caucasus region in a state of peace - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. We see that many countries are already in confrontation in various regions. That is to say, these are not merely confrontations between two countries, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with the participants of international conferences in Baku.

“Many countries are already actively participating in these confrontations, and the geography of these bloody clashes is expanding. Therefore, each of us must make great efforts to keep the Turkic world and the Caucasus region in a state of peace and to preserve that peace,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

To note, on September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States, as well as a delegation comprising co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.