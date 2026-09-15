Kyrgyzstan and World Bank discuss progress on Kambarata HPP-1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank have discussed the implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 project.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, following the meeting between the Minister, Ruslan Suynaliev, and World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, Najy Benhassine.

"The participants exchanged views on the implementation of the Kambarata HPP-1 project, budget support and additional financing under the IDA-21 program," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the minister highly appreciated the World Bank's support in advancing the Kambarata HPP-1 project.

Furthermore, the sides discussed strengthening cooperation under the AgriConnect initiative, aimed at developing agriculture in Kyrgyzstan.

Particular attention was also paid to the international CPIA and Business Ready assessments.

The sides discussed further advancement of reforms aimed at improving public administration, public financial management and the business environment.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the World Bank, expand cooperation on the implementation of new major projects and contribute to the country's sustainable development.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank covers a broad range of development priorities, including economic growth, infrastructure, social protection, human capital, energy, water resources and climate resilience. The World Bank has continued to support reforms and development initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's economic foundations and improving the quality and accessibility of public services.

Further cooperation is expected to focus on mobilizing financing and technical expertise for projects aligned with Kyrgyzstan's development priorities, while supporting sustainable economic growth and strengthening the resilience of the country's infrastructure and social sectors.