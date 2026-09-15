Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore new horizons for trade and investment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The development of the Azerbaijani-Swiss economic dialogue, as well as issues related to expanding trade and investment ties, were discussed.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, it is reported that a Swiss-Azerbaijani Business Forum was held as part of Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

“The event was attended by government officials from both countries, as well as representatives of companies operating in sectors such as energy, transportation and logistics, construction, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, the food industry, tourism, healthcare, telecommunications, consulting, finance, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, and other sectors.

Speaking at the forum, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov discussed the dynamics of Azerbaijani-Swiss economic cooperation, noting that trade and mutual investment are the main pillars of bilateral economic ties. The minister highlighted Azerbaijan’s favorable business and investment environment, its strategic geographic location, transportation and logistics capabilities, and its growing role within the Middle Corridor. He noted that the country’s free economic and industrial zones, as well as its potential in green energy, create new opportunities for cooperation for investors, including Swiss companies.

According to reports, the importance of the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, which will be held on September 25–26 of this year in Baku under the guidance of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was emphasized in terms of establishing new partnerships and attracting investment:

“Speaking at the event, a representative of the Swiss Federal Council’s Committee on Trade Agreements, Andrea Rauber Saxer, Head of the Office for Bilateral Economic Relations at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, noted the importance of developing the Azerbaijani-Swiss economic dialogue, expanding trade and investment ties, and intensifying direct contacts between business communities.”

“During the forum, participants discussed global trends in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, innovation ecosystems, and investment promotion; heard presentations from Azerbaijani and Swiss companies; and exchanged views on investment priorities, opportunities for entering global markets, and models of cooperation,” the statement said.