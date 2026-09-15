Kyrgyzstan and World Bank explore new avenues for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank have discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation.

This was announced in a statement published by the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, following the meeting between the Minister, Ruslan Suynaliev, and World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia, Najy Benhassine.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the World Bank, as well as prospects for its further expansion," the Ministry said.

The sides paid particular attention to the macroeconomic situation in Kyrgyzstan, sustained economic growth and financing of major projects in priority areas of development.

Minister Ruslan Suynaliev noted that Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 11.1% in the first seven months of 2026, emphasizing that the state budget is being executed with a surplus.

At the same time, he added that investment in infrastructure, social and energy projects continues to increase.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank covers a broad range of development priorities, including economic growth, infrastructure, social protection, human capital, energy, water resources and climate resilience. The World Bank has continued to support reforms and development initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's economic foundations and improving the quality and accessibility of public services.

Further cooperation is expected to focus on mobilizing financing and technical expertise for projects aligned with Kyrgyzstan's development priorities, while supporting sustainable economic growth and strengthening the resilience of the country's infrastructure and social sectors.