South Korea outlines priorities for economic partnership with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. South Korea has identified three priority areas for economic partnership with Turkmenistan: energy and infrastructure, shipbuilding and logistics, and joint training of specialists.

This was stated by South Korean Prime Minister Han Song Sook at the Turkmen-Korean high-level business forum in Seoul with participation of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, according to the Turkmen government press service.

According to the report, she said the first priority includes the construction of energy and infrastructure facilities, while the second covers shipbuilding and transport and logistics.

The third area focuses on joint training of specialists, including through expanded cooperation between universities and the exchange of technical knowledge and practical experience.

Han also highlighted the role of the King Sejong Institute in Ashgabat in expanding educational and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

She said that closer coordination in training technical specialists would support the sustainable development of economic cooperation between South Korea and Turkmenistan.

The South Korean prime minister also said the forum provides an opportunity for companies from both countries to present new investment opportunities and practical proposals to the Turkmen president and government representatives.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.