Heads of OTS Muslim Religious Boards visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 16. Participants of the international scientific-practical conference, held within the framework of the 7th meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), have arrived in Aghdam city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The conference—dedicated to the prominent thinker of the Islamic world, Azerbaijani scholar, and theologian-philosopher Sheikh Seyyid Yahya Bakuvi Shirvani—is continuing its proceedings in Aghdam.

The conference agenda includes discussions on Shirvani’s scientific and philosophical legacy, his role in the Islamic world, and the study of his heritage in modern times.

On September 14, the 7th meeting of the heads of Muslim religious boards from the OTS member states was held in Baku.

The heads of religious institutions from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus participated in the meeting. The Baku Declaration was adopted at the conclusion of the event.

On September 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation comprising members and observers of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Boards of the OTS, co-organizers of the Yahya Bakuvi International Conference, and members of the Supreme Religious Council of Caucasian Peoples.

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