XRG completes acquisition of stake in Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. XRG, the international energy investment arm of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has completed the acquisition of a stake in Azerbaijan’s Southern Gas Corridor, the company said.

"Our investment in the Southern Gas Corridor advances XRG’s integrated Caspian strategy, combining upstream investments in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan with a 3,500-kilometre network connecting the Caspian region with Southern Europe. The result is a more resilient platform supporting reliable and diversified gas supplies, regional economic development, and enduring value," reads a message from XRG.

The acquisition follows a November 3, 2025 agreement signed by XRG in the UAE on the sidelines of ADIPEC. The non-binding heads of terms concerned the acquisition of a stake in the Closed Joint-Stock Company Southern Gas Corridor from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The agreement was signed in line with a memorandum of understanding on investment in the Southern Gas Corridor between Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and XRG.

The Southern Gas Corridor CJSC, established in 2014, holds stakes in gas production assets and a network of pipelines spanning approximately 3,500 kilometers. The infrastructure has a transportation capacity of up to 26 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, enabling gas to be transported from the Caspian Basin through Türkiye to Southern Europe.