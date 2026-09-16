Kazakhstan to host South Korea, Central Asian parliament meeting in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan will host the fourth meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of South Korea and Central Asian countries in spring 2027, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik said.

According to the Kazakh president's press service, he made the remarks during a meeting with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Seoul.

"I hope that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea will continue to make even greater progress in mutually beneficial cooperation and joint prosperity. The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, for its part, will actively support these efforts. In addition, the fourth meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of the Republic of Korea and Central Asian countries will be held in Kazakhstan next spring. I also plan to participate in this forum and hope to meet with you again in Kazakhstan," Cho said,

He noted that Kazakhstan is South Korea's largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia, highlighting energy, digitalization and artificial intelligence as key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Cho also welcomed the expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties and tourism exchanges between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

Tokayev, in turn, said that interparliamentary dialogue between the two countries had deepened in recent years and that contacts between Kazakhstan's Parliament and South Korea's National Assembly would continue through the deputies of Kazakhstan's Kurultai.

The president also highlighted the expansion of trade and investment ties, noting that more than 1,000 joint ventures with Korean capital operate in Kazakhstan.

He added that around 120,000 ethnic Koreans live in Kazakhstan, describing the community as a "golden bridge" of friendship between the two countries.

Tokayev briefed his interlocutor on the results of the talks held the previous day with President Lee Jae Myung.

"It was a substantive and meaningful meeting. We reached an important agreement to elevate bilateral cooperation to a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership," the President of Kazakhstan said.