Türkiye and TURKPA discuss strengthening effective cooperation with OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Strengthening effective cooperation with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) towards shared objectives has been discussed between Türkiye and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

This was reflected in a report by TURKPA following the meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan and the Secretary General of TURKPA Ramil Hasan, during the minister's official visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the report, in the course of the meeting, the TURKPA Secretary General shared his views on the Assembly’s activities over the past year, preparations for the upcoming Plenary Session, the development of a common parliamentary strategy, as well as the benefits and importance of maintaining regular contacts with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Member States. He expressed his pleasure with the continuation of effective cooperation in this regard.

Hakan Fidan, in turn, expressed his appreciation for the detailed information provided and reaffirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye would continue to provide comprehensive support to TURKPA in its activities under the leadership of Ambassador Ramil Hasan. The minister wished the Secretary General continued success in his future endeavors.

Deputy Secretary General of TURKPA Muhammet Alper Hayali also attended the meeting.