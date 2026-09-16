Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the official exchange rates as of September 16.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro to the manat was 1.9627 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0349 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0178 manat.