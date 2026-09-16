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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 16

Azerbaijan News 16 September 2026 09:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 16
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) announced the official exchange rates as of September 16.

According to the CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro to the manat was 1.9627 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0349 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.0178 manat.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1,7

EUR

1.9627

AUD

1.212

BYN

0.5543

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1246

CZK

0.0808

CNY

0.2533

DKK

0.2625

GEL

0.6523

HKD

0.2167

INR

0.0177

GBP

2.2924

SEK

0.1739

CHF

2.0767

ILS

0.5601

CAD

1.2205

KWD

5.5085

KZT

0.3788

QAR

0.4664

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5371

MDL

0.0977

NOK

0.1821

UZS

0.0144

PKR

0.6112

PLN

0.4521

RON

0.3729

RUB

2.0178

RSD

0.0167

SGD

1.3354

SAR

0.4526

xdr

2.3272

TRY

0.0349

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0381

JPY

1.0947

NZD

0.9766

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