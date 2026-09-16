Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $128

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The CIF price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port increased by $0.74, or 0.58%, from the previous level to $128.03 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

FOB price of Azeri Light crude at Ceyhan port in Türkiye also went up by $0.74, or 0.61%, to $122.45 per barrel.

The price of Urals crude decreased by $1.8, or 1.86%, from the previous level to $95.14 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea “Dated Brent” crude rose by $2.91, or 2.25%, to $132.19 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price assumption of $65 per barrel.

According to Trading Economics, on Wednesday, the price of crude oil fell below $105 per barrel. This occurred after prices had reached a four-month high.

"This drop was driven by an unexpected rise in US oil inventories.

According to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), U.S. crude oil stockpiles increased by 7.14 million barrels last week. This contrasts with the previous week, when inventories had fallen by 300,000 barrels and analysts had expected another decline.

Meanwhile, oil loadings at Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port have yet to resume following the suspension of operations on the critical East-West oil pipeline. There is currently no precise information on when operations will restart on this key pipeline, which allows for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The disruption stems from renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia this week by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In Libya, the national oil company has halted operations at two oil fields and a pumping station amidst ongoing protests. Despite this, Libya's total oil production has remained largely stable at approximately 1.4 million barrels per day," the report noted.