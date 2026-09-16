Turkmenistan’s Goturdepe field beats oil output plan by 11.5% in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Turkmenistan's Goturdepe oil field produced 717,240 tons of crude oil from the beginning of 2026, exceeding its target by 11.5%.

This was announced in a report published in a press release issued by Turkmennebit State Concern on September 5.

According to the report, the Goturdepenebit oil and gas production department of the Nebitgazchykarysh trust exceeded its production target by 74,169 tons.

The department's oil output increased by 5.4% compared with the same period of 2025, the report said.

The Goturdepenebit department currently ranks second among Turkmennebit's oil and gas production departments by crude oil output.

"The Goturdepe and Demirgazik Goturdepe fields, where the department’s oil workers are employed, are among the oldest and largest in the country. Currently, daily oil production at this field exceeds 3,400 metric tons," the report says.

The increase in oil production at Goturdepe appears to be part of a longer-term effort to maintain output at one of Turkmenistan’s mature fields rather than a sudden shift in production policy. The field has been a focus of efforts to improve recovery from existing wells, including cooperation with Russia’s Tatneft. In 2022, Turkmennebit and Tatneft agreed on services to increase production from 550 oil wells at Goturdepe.

A key element of the latest efforts is the wider use of gas-lift technology. In 2026, a modern compressor station was commissioned at the field, allowing more than 400 wells to be switched to gas lift. The technology uses compressed associated gas to help bring oil to the surface and can improve the productivity of existing wells as natural reservoir pressure declines.

The production increase is also supported by new drilling. New wells have been commissioned at Goturdepe, while drilling has continued at the Eastern Goturdepe area, including work targeting deeper oil-bearing formations. This combination of intensified production from existing wells and expansion of the well stock provides a relatively direct way to increase output from an established field using existing infrastructure.

Trend’s analysis shows that the latest figures therefore point more to a gradual strengthening of production than a sharp jump. The department's output in the first half of 2026 had already exceeded 610,000 tons, indicating that the current result is part of an ongoing upward trend. For Turkmenistan, maintaining production at Goturdepe also allows the country to increase oil output through an established production base, while making greater use of existing infrastructure and technical expertise.