Azerbaijan, UAE discuss strategic partnership and regional developments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev met with UAE Minister of State Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri during his visit to the United Arab Emirates.

This was announced by Hikmet Hajiyev on his X social media account.

"We reviewed the dynamically developing Azerbaijan–UAE bilateral relations within the framework of our strategic partnership and had a productive exchange of views on regional and international issues. As regional middle powers, Azerbaijan and the UAE play a positive and constructive role in international relations, contributing to stability, cooperation and dialogue," the publication reads.