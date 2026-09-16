Azerbaijan's Presidential Aide meets with UAE President’s Diplomatic Adviser

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the UAE Dr. Anwar Gargash in Abu Dhabi.

This was announced by Hikmet Hajiyev on his X social media account.

"The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, as well as issues of mutual interest. The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on them," he wrote.