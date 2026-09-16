Kyrgyzstan and Lithuania discuss prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kyrgyzstan and Lithuania discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral political and economic cooperation during the third round of political consultations held in Bishkek.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the consultations took place on September 15. The Kyrgyz delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov, while the Lithuanian delegation was led by Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Krištupas Vaitiekūnas.

The sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening political dialogue, including through the organization of mutual visits at the highest and high levels.

Particular attention was paid to migration and tourism, as well as promising areas of trade and economic cooperation, including digitalization, transport, logistics and energy.

The parties also discussed expanding contacts between the business communities of the two countries, holding a Kyrgyz-Lithuanian business forum, implementing joint pilot projects and further developing the legal framework for bilateral cooperation.

The consultations also featured a detailed exchange of views on regional and international issues and cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and the European Union.