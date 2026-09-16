OTS becomes active platform for regional cooperation – Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has become an active platform for regional cooperation, Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the 2nd Conference of the Leading National Analytical Centers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the common goal for the Turkic states is clear: to transform shared geography, cultural ties, history, human capital, and economic potential into practical, sustainable development.

"In recent years, the OTS has expanded its multifaceted cooperation, encompassing 63 mechanisms across diverse fields—ranging from foreign policy and trade to energy, the 'green economy,' tourism, digitalization, and even space exploration.

The combined GDP of OTS member and observer states has surpassed $2.4 trillion, their total trade turnover has reached approximately $1.27 trillion, and their total population has exceeded 180 million. These figures demonstrate the scale of our collective economic potential while also reminding us of our responsibilities.

Our goal shouldn't be limited merely to increasing trade volumes. We must also make trade faster, more predictable, digital, diversified, and more beneficial for businesses and communities across the entire region," he noted.

The Secretary General added that the Middle Corridor has become one of the most important instruments for strengthening economic cooperation among the Turkic states.

"This is not merely a transport route. It creates new opportunities for trade, investment, and other economic prospects across the Turkic region. The success of the Middle Corridor does not depend solely on physical infrastructure. Ports, railways, roads, and logistics centers must be supported by complementary systems such as efficient border procedures, regulated tariffs, and reliable digital services," the Secretary General emphasized.

The 2nd Conference of the Leading National Analytical Centers of the OTS is being held in Baku.

The conference, dedicated to the theme "Strengthening Economic Cooperation within the Framework of the Organization of Turkic States through Continuous Consultations and Joint Research," is focused on discussions of the prospects for the development of economic cooperation, institutional mechanisms, and opportunities for joint research among the member states of the OTS.

Representatives from various government agencies, think tanks, research institutions, and other organizations of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are participating in the conference.