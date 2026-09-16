China's Zijin Mining Group interested in Kazakhstan's Shalkiya lead-zinc deposit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. China's Zijin Mining Group has expressed interest in developing Kazakhstan's Shalkiya lead-zinc deposit in the Kyzylorda region, Kazakhstan's government said.

First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Naliyev met with representatives of Zijin Mining Group to discuss investment cooperation in Kazakhstan's mining and metallurgical sector, including the development and processing of solid minerals.

"The parties discussed prospects for investment cooperation in the mining and metallurgical sector, including projects for the development and processing of solid mineral resources," the government said.

Zijin Mining Group expressed interest in Shalkiya and readiness to explore the possibility of participating in the project, the statement said. The sides also discussed deep processing of mineral resources, the introduction of modern technologies, job creation, and environmental and industrial safety.

The parties agreed to continue cooperation on promising areas, according to the government.

Zijin Mining Group is among the world's largest mining companies. In 2025, it produced more than 1 million tons of copper, ranking fourth globally, while its gold production reached 90 tons.

In Kazakhstan, Zijin Mining Group operates at the Raigorodok deposit in the Akmola region. The company is investing more than $600 million in the construction of a new gold processing plant. The project will add processing capacity of 10 million tons of ore per year, increasing the total capacity of the mining and processing complex to 16 million tons.

According to ShalkiyaZINC company, the Shalkiya deposit was discovered in 1959 and is one of the world's largest zinc and lead deposits. It contains more than 30% of Kazakhstan's total zinc reserves and ranks among the world's largest deposits by zinc reserves. The deposit is located 17 kilometers northeast of Zhanakorgan in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda region.