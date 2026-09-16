Uzbekistan, British AREMCA explore AI for geological exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan and British company AREMCA are exploring the use of artificial intelligence to analyze geological data, identify prospective mineral areas and improve the efficiency of mining operations.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Minister Feruza Khamidova and representatives of AREMCA to discuss the company’s projects in Central Asia and potential areas for cooperation in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, AREMCA presented its ongoing projects in the region and outlined opportunities to apply AI-based technologies to geological exploration and mining. The company’s representatives discussed the use of artificial intelligence to process and analyze geological data, identify areas with potential mineral resources and support more efficient mining operations.

The discussion comes as Uzbekistan seeks to expand the use of digital technologies in the geological and mining sectors and improve the efficiency of exploration and resource development.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining and Geology also presented the country’s system for granting subsoil-use rights through auctions. Officials provided information on the online platforms used to conduct the auctions, as well as recent changes to legislation governing access to mineral resources.

The sides exchanged views on potential areas for further cooperation, including the introduction of advanced technologies into geological exploration and mining activities.

“The introduction of advanced digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, can create new opportunities to improve geological data analysis and the efficiency of mineral exploration and mining,” the ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

The talks also covered workforce development and the need to train qualified specialists capable of working with new technologies in the mining and geological sectors.

The sides expressed interest in continuing dialogue on technology cooperation and identifying practical opportunities for AREMCA to participate in Uzbekistan’s mining and geological development.