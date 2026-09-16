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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 16

Iran News 16 September 2026 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 16
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 16.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to September 15.

The official rate for $1 is 1,653,830 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,908,861 rials. On September 15, the euro was priced at 1,904,297 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 16

Rial on September 15

1 US dollar

USD

1,653,830

1,648,883

1 British pound

GBP

2,229,072

2,224,822

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,019,343

2,017,455

1 Swedish króna

SEK

169,142

169,128

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

176,989

176,957

1 Danish krone

DKK

255,341

254,728

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,244

17,224

1 UAE Dirham

AED

450,328

448,981

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,356,258

5,338,640

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

596,263

594,753

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,066,277

1,067,748

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

210,828

210,218

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,300,106

4,284,917

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,188,225

1,185,145

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

952,086

952,774

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,751

101,435

1 Turkish lira

TRY

34,003

33,913

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,633

19,551

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

454,349

452,990

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

126,270

125,890

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,554

13,515

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,178,866

1,177,304

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

441,021

439,702

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,398,484

4,385,327

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,299,345

1,298,064

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,344,183

1,340,371

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

50,312

50,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

788

785

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,077,227

1,075,985

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

260,521

259,992

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

246,328

245,653

100 Thai baht

THB

4,966,910

4,966,862

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

408,710

407,508

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,214,679

1,224,400

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,332,623

2,325,646

1 euro

EUR

1,908,861

1,904,297

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

367,698

366,688

1 Georgian lari

GEL

636,279

634,177

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

93,462

93,280

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

25,459

25,585

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

545,243

542,164

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

972,315

969,931

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,633,171

2,624,729

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

179,265

178,628

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

472,864

470,016

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

1,985

1,979

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,908,861 rials and $1 costs 1,653,830.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.

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