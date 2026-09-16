Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 16.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to September 15.

The official rate for $1 is 1,653,830 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,908,861 rials. On September 15, the euro was priced at 1,904,297 rials.

Currency Rial on September 16 Rial on September 15 1 US dollar USD 1,653,830 1,648,883 1 British pound GBP 2,229,072 2,224,822 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,019,343 2,017,455 1 Swedish króna SEK 169,142 169,128 1 Norwegian krone NOK 176,989 176,957 1 Danish krone DKK 255,341 254,728 1 Indian rupee INR 17,244 17,224 1 UAE Dirham AED 450,328 448,981 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,356,258 5,338,640 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 596,263 594,753 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,066,277 1,067,748 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 210,828 210,218 1 Omani rial OMR 4,300,106 4,284,917 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,188,225 1,185,145 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 952,086 952,774 1 South African rand ZAR 101,751 101,435 1 Turkish lira TRY 34,003 33,913 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,633 19,551 1 Qatari riyal QAR 454,349 452,990 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 126,270 125,890 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,554 13,515 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,178,866 1,177,304 1 Saudi riyal SAR 441,021 439,702 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,398,484 4,385,327 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,299,345 1,298,064 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,344,183 1,340,371 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 50,312 50,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 788 785 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,077,227 1,075,985 1 Libyan dinar LYD 260,521 259,992 1 Chinese yuan CNY 246,328 245,653 100 Thai baht THB 4,966,910 4,966,862 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 408,710 407,508 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,214,679 1,224,400 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,332,623 2,325,646 1 euro EUR 1,908,861 1,904,297 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 367,698 366,688 1 Georgian lari GEL 636,279 634,177 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 93,462 93,280 1 Afghan afghani AFN 25,459 25,585 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 545,243 542,164 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 972,315 969,931 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,633,171 2,624,729 1 Tajik somoni TJS 179,265 178,628 1 Turkmen manat TMT 472,864 470,016 Venezuelan bolívar VES 1,985 1,979

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,908,861 rials and $1 costs 1,653,830.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,30-2,33 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,66-2,69 million rials.