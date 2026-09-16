IsDB Institute launches version 2.0 of its pioneering e-book reader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is delighted to announce the launch of an enhanced version of its pioneering e-Book Reader, designed to give users seamless access to publications in Islamic economics, finance, and sustainable development.

Originally launched in 2022 as an app for smart devices, the IsDBI Reader was developed in partnership with Koraspond, a technology firm based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. A cloud-based version was subsequently introduced to support reading on larger screens and web-enabled devices.

The latest enhancements of the Reader offer a more convenient experience to users for accessing the Institute’s growing collection of publications and knowledge products. The Reader is integrated with the IsDBI website, enabling users to purchase publications online and then download and read them on their preferred devices.

Key enhancements of the new version of the Reader include:

A fresh, intuitive interface that improves the overall user experience

Automatic return to the last reading position

Seamless synchronization of annotations and reading progress across devices

Retaining saved annotations when an ebook file is replaced

Personal book collections for easier organization

Full-text search within individual e-books

Improved bookstore search and filtering

Faster loading of downloaded ebooks

Enhanced stability and performance

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, said: “We are delighted to introduce version 2.0 of the IsDBI Reader, which reflects our commitment to using technology to advance knowledge dissemination. The Reader provides users with an innovative and interactive environment for accessing high-quality digital resources in Islamic economics and finance.”

In his comments, Mr. Bilal Saeed, Founder and CEO of Koraspond, said: “We are proud to partner with the IsDB Institute in delivering the next-generation digital reading experience for its global audience. The enhanced IsDBI Reader combines powerful reading capabilities to make knowledge more accessible and engaging across devices. This release reflects our shared commitment to leveraging technology to advance learning and knowledge dissemination.”

The IsDBI Reader has been integrated with the IsDB Group Digital Library, scheduled for launch soon, thereby offering the Library users seamless discovery and reading experience.

The enhanced IsDBI Reader marks another milestone in the IsDB Institute’s digital transformation, using technology and strategic partnerships to broaden access to knowledge and support learning and sustainable development across Member Countries and beyond.

Access the IsDBI Reader: