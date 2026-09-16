Kazakhstan's Air Astana to resume flights to Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Kazakhstan's Air Astana plans to resume regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai starting October 1 and 2, 2026, respectively, the airline said.

The Almaty-Dubai-Almaty service will initially operate four flights per week in October, with frequency gradually increasing to 12 flights per week by the end of the month.

The Astana-Dubai-Astana service will start with three flights per week and increase to 10 flights per week by the end of October.

"The airline is monitoring developments in the region and may adjust its flight schedule depending on the situation in the Middle East, and will inform passengers of any further changes," Air Astana said.

Air Astana announced the suspension of flights to Dubai on July 12, 2026, amid geopolitical tensions surrounding Iran and heightened risks to civil aviation in the Middle East.

Military and political instability in the region, periodic restrictions on Iranian airspace, and risks related to missile and drone activity have prompted international airlines to take precautionary measures and adjust their flight schedules.

Air Astana, founded in 2002, is Kazakhstan's leading airline and largest air carrier. Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund is the largest shareholder of Air Astana, holding a 41% stake in the company. Other shareholders include the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, which owns a 6.5% stake, while a group of other investors collectively holds 51.64%.