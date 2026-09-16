Azerbaijan has top-level capital flows and inflows within Turkic world – analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijan’s capital flows and inflows within the Turkic world are at the top level, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan (CAERC) Vusal Gasimli said at the 2nd Conference of the Leading National Analytical Centers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that Azerbaijan is the leader in investment among Turkic states.

"Azerbaijan's Middle Corridor Sustainability Index score stands at approximately 0.5 out of 1. This figure indicates, on the one hand, a solid foundation for sustainability, and on the other, significant opportunities to expand and improve regional infrastructure and to digitize the Middle Corridor," he stated.

Gasimli added that an analysis of the economic and financial indicators of the OTS region reveals that while the region accounts for 2% of global GDP and 2.3% of global savings, its share of global banking assets is merely 0.8%.

"To address the potential financial gap, the primary task is to mobilize the region's savings potential and channel these resources into efficient investments and sustainable economic growth through next-generation financial solutions," he emphasized.

The 2nd Conference of the Leading National Analytical Centers of the OTS is being held in Baku.

The conference, dedicated to the theme "Strengthening Economic Cooperation within the Framework of the Organization of Turkic States through Continuous Consultations and Joint Research," is focused on discussions of the prospects for the development of economic cooperation, institutional mechanisms, and opportunities for joint research among the member states of the OTS.

Representatives from various government agencies, think tanks, research institutions, and other organizations of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are participating in the conference.