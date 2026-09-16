Turkmenistan details 13 agreements signed with South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Turkmenistan has provided details of 13 bilateral agreements and memorandums signed with South Korea during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's state visit.

The details were provided in a press release published by the press service of the Turkmen government following the September 15 talks between the presidents of Turkmenistan and South Korea.

The documents signed with the participation of the two presidents include:

1. Agreement between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea on the promotion and protection of investments.

2. Agreement between the Governments of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

3. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern Turkmenhimiya and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the chemical industry and industrial construction.

4. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in water resources management.

5. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of youth.

6. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Intellectual Property of the Republic of Korea on comprehensive cooperation in the field of intellectual property.

7. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Adalat of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the legal and justice spheres.

8. Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General's Office of Turkmenistan and the Supreme Prosecutors' Office of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in combating transnational organized crime.

9. Memorandum of Understanding between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Korea Customs Service on cooperation in protecting intellectual property rights at the border.

10. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan and the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of policing.

11. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in infrastructure development.

12. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in railway transport.

13. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the Korea Forest Service on cooperation in digital forest restoration and climate change.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.