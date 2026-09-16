Uzbekistan, Bahrain eye direct air link to boost tourist flows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan and Bahrain are exploring the establishment of direct air connectivity between Tashkent and Manama as part of efforts to increase mutual tourist flows and deepen cooperation between the two countries’ tourism industries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Abdulaziz Akkulov, chairman of Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee, and Fatima Al-Sairafi, Bahrain’s minister of tourism, in the United Arab Emirates.

The officials discussed prospects for expanding bilateral tourism cooperation, including measures to increase tourist exchanges and strengthen direct contacts between tourism companies and industry representatives.

Particular attention was given to the possibility of establishing direct flights between Tashkent and Manama. The sides discussed air connectivity as a potential tool for facilitating travel between the two countries and supporting growth in mutual tourist flows.

The officials also agreed to establish a regular exchange of information on tourism marketing research, statistical data and key industry trends. The information-sharing mechanism is intended to help both sides better understand tourism demand and identify opportunities to attract more visitors from each market.

“The development of direct air connectivity, regular exchange of tourism data and closer contacts between industry representatives can create additional opportunities to increase mutual tourist flows,” Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee said in a statement following the meeting.

The sides also agreed to continue organizing reciprocal familiarization and press tours for tourism industry representatives and media outlets. Such visits are expected to provide participants with a closer look at tourism destinations and products in both countries.

Uzbekistan invited Bahrain to participate in the Tashkent International Tourism Fair “Tourism on the Silk Road,” scheduled for Nov. 25–27 in Tashkent.

The Bahraini side was also invited to events related to the proclamation of 2027 as the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to expand tourism ties with Gulf countries by improving connectivity, promoting destinations and developing direct cooperation between tourism businesses and institutions.