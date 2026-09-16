President Mirziyoyev sets five priorities for Central Asia-Korea partnership

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev outlined five strategic areas for expanding cooperation between Central Asia and South Korea at the first Central Asia-South Korea summit in Seoul, calling for a long-term framework for partnership amid rapid global economic and technological changes.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president, following the summit, chaired by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, brought together the presidents of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The leaders discussed prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in security, practical economic ties and humanitarian exchanges.

In his remarks, Mirziyoyev noted that South Korea was among the first countries to recognize Central Asia's potential for multilateral cooperation, highlighting Seoul's contribution to industrialization, infrastructure modernization and sustainable development in the region.

“We sincerely value the significant contribution of the Korean side to the industrialization of our countries, the modernization of infrastructure and the creation of a solid foundation for sustainable development,” Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek president said the priority now is not only to preserve the momentum achieved in recent years but also to create a foundation for a new stage of cooperation.

The first proposed area focuses on developing a long-term vision for the partnership. Mirziyoyev called for a concept titled “Central Asia-South Korea: Partnership for Advanced Development,” which would address challenges linked to artificial intelligence, climate and water risks, education, infrastructure, technology and human capital.

The second area covers trade, investment and industrial cooperation, including the creation of a platform for meetings between Central Asian and Korean industry and trade ministers.

The third focuses on critical minerals and the proposed establishment of a Regional Investment Alliance for Critical Minerals.

The fourth area centers on green development and climate adaptation through a proposed Central Asia-South Korea Climate and Carbon Partnership.

The fifth priority is human capital development. Mirziyoyev proposed a long-term partnership based on the principle of “demand-training-employment” to help young people gain skills needed for the technology-driven economy.

“It is fundamentally important for us that the younger generation becomes part of the modern technology-driven economy tomorrow, gaining access to advanced knowledge, skills and international experience,” he said.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the Seoul Declaration and other documents covering priority areas of cooperation.