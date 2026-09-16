Turkic Investment Fund plans to expand its authorized capital - OTS Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Plans are underway to increase the authorized capital of the Turkic Investment Fund, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, told Trend.

He noted that the fund's current authorized capital stands at $600 million.

"We are currently operating with $600 million, but there are plans to increase this amount. The average economic growth rate of the Turkic world for 2025 was 6.86%. This demonstrates that the Turkic world is becoming a strategic hub with growing weight in the global balance of production, trade, energy, and logistics.

Trade among OTS countries currently accounts for approximately 7% of their total trade. A few years ago, this figure was 3%. While this growth is certainly positive, there is significant potential for further expansion," he added.

The Turkic Investment Fund is the first specialized international financial institution established by Turkic-speaking states with the aim of strengthening economic cooperation, expanding mutual trade, and supporting the sustainable development of the Turkic world as a whole.

At the 9th Summit of the OTS held in Samarkand on November 11, 2022, the heads of state adopted a decision to establish the Turkic Investment Fund and appoint its president. The agreement on the establishment of the fund was signed at the extraordinary OTS Summit held in Ankara on March 16, 2023, and entered into force on February 24, 2024. The authorized capital of the fund is $600 million.