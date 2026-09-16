Tajikistan and South Korea discuss strengthening trade and investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Tajikistan and the Republic of Korea discussed prospects for expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the issue was discussed during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Prime Minister of South Korea Han Seong-sook on September 16, as part of Rahmon’s official visit to South Korea.

"The sides discussed the comprehensive development of friendship and multifaceted relations, particularly emphasizing the importance of programs of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Tajikistan and the development of cooperation in the Central Asia-Republic of Korea format," the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture and transport. The sides also emphasized the need to intensify the work of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

"We consider the development and expansion of relations with the Republic of Korea as one of the important areas of our foreign policy," Emomali Rahmon said.

To expand cooperation, the Tajik side proposed establishing a Joint Working Group on industrial and investment cooperation.

The sides also expressed interest in developing cooperation in the financial and banking sectors, as well as in artificial intelligence and the digitalization of the economy.

The meeting also addressed the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including education, healthcare, tourism and youth policy.

Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation in the field of labor migration and facilitating relevant processes.

The sides also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations, as well as on several issues on the global agenda.