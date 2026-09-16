Azerbaijan Railways and ADB discuss future transport cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. An exchange of views was held on matters pertaining to ongoing cooperation between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the development of transportation infrastructure, projects being implemented in the railway sector, and prospects for further cooperation.

This was stated in a statement published by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Meanwhile, it was reported that, as part of their visit to Azerbaijan, members of the Board of Directors of the Asian Development Bank visited Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

Subsequently, the members of the ADB Board of Directors traveled by train to Ganja, utilizing passenger transportation services provided by the company.

The visit was described as being of particular significance in terms of presenting Azerbaijan’s railway infrastructure and modern approaches to passenger transportation to international partners.

Representatives of the company briefed the guests on the development of Azerbaijan’s railway system, modern solutions implemented in passenger transportation, and measures undertaken to enhance the quality of services.

In addition, it was noted that ADY continues to pursue efforts aimed at strengthening the country’s transportation networks, implementing sustainable and digital transportation solutions, and ensuring comfortable and safe services for passengers.