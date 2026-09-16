Kyrgyzstan proposes Central Asia–S. Korea climate resilience partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov proposed establishing a Partnership for Climate Resilience of Mountain Regions between the countries of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea.

According to the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan, the initiative was announced on September 16 at the first Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul.

"Addressing the climate agenda, Sadyr Japarov proposed establishing a Partnership for Climate Resilience of Mountain Regions and invited participants to the Global Mountain Summit ‘Bishkek+25’ in 2027. He also outlined prospects for cooperation in clean and hydropower energy, as well as green mobility," the statement said.

As part of the climate agenda, Japarov also invited the summit participants to the Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25”, which will be held in 2027.

The President outlined prospects for further cooperation in clean and hydropower energy, as well as green mobility.

Sadyr Japarov added that developing cooperation in these areas could become one of the elements of a long-term partnership between Central Asia and the Republic of Korea.