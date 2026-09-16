South Korea and Central Asia agree on urban development cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. South Korea and Central Asian countries have agreed to strengthen cooperation in urban development, infrastructure construction and new city projects.

According to the press service of the Kyrgyz president, the agreement was outlined in the Seoul Declaration adopted following the first South Korea–Central Asia Summit.

The leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation in the construction of industrial facilities and infrastructure, as well as in urban development, including new city projects being implemented by Central Asian countries.

"The leaders agreed that such cooperation will contribute to addressing regional disparities, optimizing population distribution, improving the well-being of the people of Central Asia and promoting balanced development of regions, including mountainous, rural and other geographical areas," the declaration says.

The sides also expressed a shared understanding that cooperation in developing national park infrastructure could create a foundation for the growth of eco-tourism.

Meanwhile, the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit is being held in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.