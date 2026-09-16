We are interested in attracting Korean investment, technology - Turkmen president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Turkmenistan is interested in attracting South Korean technology, investment and management expertise across key industries, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following Berdimuhamedov's remarks at the Turkmen-Korean high-level business forum in Seoul.

“We are interested in attracting Korean technologies, investments and management experience in the oil and gas chemical, chemical, energy, transport and other sectors,” Berdimuhamedov said.

He highlighted transport and logistics as a promising area, noting Turkmenistan's potential to strengthen its position as a transport and logistics hub connecting Central Asia with the Caspian region and other international transport corridors.

“We are ready to consider the participation of Korean companies in relevant projects to create infrastructure systems,” the president added.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov also pointed to opportunities for cooperation in the chemical industry, including the production of mineral fertilizers, petrochemical products and other industrial goods.

He said Korean companies are currently participating in the creation of a modern medical cluster in Arkadag, adding that healthcare could become a promising area for introducing advanced medical technologies and training specialists.

“We are ready to create all necessary conditions and provide comprehensive support to the Korean business community in implementing promising joint projects in our country,” Berdimuhamedov said.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1992 and have developed cooperation particularly in energy and industrial projects. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.