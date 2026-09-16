FIA confirms schedule date for Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) have announced the calendar for the Formula 1 World Championship 2027, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, following approval by the World Motor Sport Council.

This was reported by the press service of the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

According to the company, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from September 24 through 26.

The 2027 season will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix, scheduled for March 12–14. The final race of the world championship will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on December 10–12.

The championship will consist of 24 rounds held across 22 countries. In 2027, the number of sprint races will increase from 6 to 10. The season's first official pre-season testing will take place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from February 24 to 27.

"The calendar for the 2027 FIA Formula 1 World Championship clearly demonstrates the growing global popularity and continued development of our sport. Hosting 24 Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Türkiye to the calendar, and the expansion of the sprint race program combine tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while upholding the highest sporting standards.

I thank the Formula 1 leadership, promoters, national sporting federations, FIA officials and volunteers, as well as all our partners, for their cooperation and efforts. Through our joint work, we continue to strengthen the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship and deliver a spectacular season for both participants and fans around the world," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

According to Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, the 2027 calendar sets the stage for another unforgettable Formula 1 season, bringing together some of the world's most iconic circuits and dynamic cities.

"We are delighted by the return of Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and the increase in the number of sprint races to 10. This promises fans the intense competition, dramatic moments, and wheel-to-wheel duels that make Formula 1 so special.

Formula 1 continues to grow globally and attract new audiences. I thank our fans from all over the world—it's their love for the sport that drives everything we do. I also extend my gratitude to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the FIA, our teams and drivers, promoters, partners, sponsors, and the host cities for their continued support and collaboration. I would also like to make special mention of the dedicated work of the volunteers, marshals, and officials who make every Grand Prix possible," Domenicali added.

Thus, in 2026 and 2027, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on the same dates — September 24–26.