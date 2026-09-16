Azerbaijani gymnasts secure license for 4th European Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Azerbaijani gymnasts have qualified for the 4th European Games, scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, from June 16 through 27, 2027.

This was reported in a statement from the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

According to the federation, the qualification phase for various gymnastics disciplines began on April 8, and Azerbaijani gymnasts have already secured spots for the European Games in several events.

At the European Championships held in Portimão, Portugal, from April 8 through 12, Selcan Mahsudova and Magsud Mahsudov (in the individual program), as well as Magsud Mahsudov and Huseyn Abbasov (in the synchronized program), performed successfully and earned qualification for the European Games.

Additionally, at the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships held in Pamplona, ​​Spain, from September 11 through 13, Madina Mustafayeva and Vladimir Dolmatov qualified for the European Games by competing in the mixed pairs event.

"However, the quest for qualification for the European Games doesn't end here. A number of important upcoming competitions offer new qualification opportunities for our gymnasts. The 2026 World Championships in Acrobatic Gymnastics and Tumbling, as well as the 2027 European Championships in Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics, serve as qualifying events for the 4th European Games.

We wish our gymnasts success in the upcoming qualification events and other prestigious tournaments!" the federation emphasized.