Saipem wins contract for carbon capture in Finland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Italian energy technology company Saipem has secured a contract for carbon capture in Finland.

Saipem said the contract was awarded by Ren-Gas for the engineering, procurement and fabrication (EPF) of its Bluenzyme™ 200 carbon capture solution for the Tampere Power-to-Gas project in Finland.

“Under the contract, Saipem will supply the first full-scale carbon capture unit based on its proprietary CO2 Solutions technology and the industrialized Bluenzyme™ 200 solution. The scope covers engineering, procurement and fabrication, as well as advisory support during installation, commissioning, start-up and performance testing,” Saipem said.

The carbon capture unit will be integrated into Ren-Gas' e-methane production facility in Tampere, which is expected to produce around 200 GWh of renewable synthetic methane, or e-methane, annually.

The renewable fuel is planned to be distributed through existing gas infrastructure for use in heavy-duty road transport in Germany.

The contract will enter into force following Ren-Gas' final investment decision (FID) on the Tampere e-methane project.

The agreement follows Ren-Gas' selection of Saipem's Bluenzyme™ technology for the project's post-combustion carbon capture unit, announced in December 2024.

According to Saipem, the project represents a further step in deploying carbon capture technologies alongside Power-to-X solutions and contributes to the development of a lower-carbon energy system in Northern Europe.

The goal of the Power-to-Gas project in Tampere is to build a production facility that produces renewable e-methane, hydrogen, and district heating from excess heat from the process. The planned location of the plant is next to the Tarastenjärvi power plant, which enables efficient CO2 delivery and district heating integration.

The project is developed in a close co-operation with Tampereen Energia. The facility will be completed in phases, and the production of the first phase will start in 2028. In the extension phase, the production capacity of the plant will be doubled.

The production of the renewable e-methane, hydrogen and district heating produced from process waste heat, is based on a carbon neutral fuel cycle. The project consists of a technology complex that includes hydrogen production, methane production, further processing of methane, as well as heat production with auxiliary equipment, integrations and buildings.