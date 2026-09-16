FAO, Turkmenistan sign cattle breeding development agreement

Photo: The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. The FAO and Turkmenistan have launched a project to improve cattle breeding and artificial insemination services nationwide.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

According to the report, the project agreement was signed during an online ceremony by Gochmurat Ataev, Chairman of Turkmenistan's State Association of Livestock and Poultry Industry, and Viorel Gutsu, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia.

The project will run from September 2026 through February 2028 and aims to increase the country's breeding cattle population and strengthen national capacity to provide reliable artificial insemination services. The initiative will also promote modern livestock breeding methods using digital technologies, according to the FAO, the report says.

Over the next 18 months, the project will develop a national roadmap for cattle breeding and standard operating procedures for laboratory and field work. It will also introduce an information system for livestock breeding to improve genetic and pedigree records and prepare an updated national catalogue of breeding animals.

The FAO and national partners will review the legal framework and technical measures in the livestock sector, upgrade laboratory equipment, and strengthen the capacity of artificial insemination specialists and veterinarians.

The project is also expected to support farmers by combining modern equipment with practical technical training, with a focus on rural communities and households dependent on livestock farming.