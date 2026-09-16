President of Turkmenistan holds talks with South Korean PM in Seoul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with South Korean Prime Minister Han Song Sook in Seoul on September 15.

This was announced in a statement published by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was held as part of Berdimuhamedov's state visit to South Korea.

"The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry said in a statement.

In the course of the meeting, Berdimuhamedov declared that Turkmenistan considers South Korea not only a reliable economic partner but also an important technological and innovation partner.

The Turkmen president expressed confidence that the results of his current state visit would contribute to further strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

Moreover, Berdimuhamedov also invited Han Song Sook to visit Turkmenistan at a time convenient for her.

Han Song Sook noted the significance of the proposals put forward by the Turkmen president and expressed confidence in the further development of bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov is paying a state visit to South Korea and taking part in the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit in Seoul on September 16-17. The summit brings together the leaders of South Korea and the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan - marking the first elevation of the Korea-Central Asia dialogue to the leaders’ level. Seoul has said the summit is intended to deepen regional cooperation and produce practical results for the participating countries.

For Turkmenistan, the summit is taking place alongside a state visit and bilateral negotiations with the South Korean leadership. During South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Turkmenistan in June 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including the economy and investment, culture, education, communications and human exchanges. Turkmenistan also expressed support for Seoul's K-Silk Road initiative, which South Korea presented as its comprehensive strategy for expanding cooperation with the five Central Asian countries.

The current summit is therefore taking place against the backdrop of an effort by Seoul to elevate its cooperation with Central Asia to the leaders' level.